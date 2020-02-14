Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has inducted 194 civil servants in Ogun State as associate and full members.

The 35th induction ceremony by the CIPM, held yesterday at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta

CIPM President/Chairman, Wale Adediran, said the civil servants have become recognised professionals in administrative and human resource in the state public service.

Adediran explained that the 194 inductees were qualified to become members of the institute after passing some professional examinations.

The CIPM president, however, disclosed that the institute was training civil servants in the administrative and human resource (HR) cadre in some South West states.

He further said the CIPM is focusing on how to transform the public sector in its management delivery to employees.

In her remarks, Head of Service (HoS) in the state, Amope Chokor, charged the inductees to ensure they transform the public service in the state to become the best.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Service Matters, Kola Fagbohun, the HoS further urged the inductees to collaborate with other professional bodies to achieve development for the state.