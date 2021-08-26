By Henry Uche, Lagos

Human Resources experts have charged 480 newly inducted members of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) to prepare for harder tasks as dire disruptions in the place of work remain inevitable which makes the tasks of human capital management more challenging.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos, the keynote speaker, Juliana Esezobor, who spoke on the theme “How To Embrace The Not-So-New-Normal World Of Work: Challenges & Opportunities” said there may not be any ‘normal’ situation in the place of work, therefore they must be prepared for the expected disruptions.

The management expert maintained that survival of the fittest is now based on adaptability, resilience and flexibility, noting that technology would remain the only major factor shaping the future of the workplace and every aspect of life. ‘We may not have anything called “Normal”. We must have the penchant to acquire set skills and soft skills, we must think strategically because human resources practice will be redefined.’

She tasked inductees to be mindful of diversities in human resource management adding that good things could still come out of crises. “We must understand diversities and those things that motivate people because the human being has different triggers. The tasks ahead is not only complex but challenging. We must prepare for the soon-coming disruptive period as human resources managers and developers,’ she said.

Meanwhile, the president/Chairman of Governing Council of CIPM, Mojeed Olusegun, warned the new inductees to shun any form of actions or inactions that would ridicule the image of CIPM and the practitioners.

Mojeed added that though the environment has not been encouraging howbeit, they must ‘stand out’ and be counted as Practitioners with distinction. ‘There should be no compromise, no cutting corners and no form of indiscipline. Our job is not only delicate but challenging. But we must remember our code of conduct, ethics and core values.’

He beckoned on them to keep updating and upgrading themselves to be relevant ad infinitum, stressing that ‘we are at the defining moment where principles and practices are being re-written because of changing world. This reality is the new normal (or maybe Not-So-New) and we all have to brace up and remain relevant.

‘Innovative disruptions is the name of the game. We all should be used to that. We must be prepared for the next wave of change- even the next. The future of the workplace lies in our hands because much is expected from us. We can’t afford to fail. This is today’s place of work. This is life. If you are not broken, then break it,’ he put.