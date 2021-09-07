Human Resources experts have charged 510 newly inducted members of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) of Nigeria to prepare for more harder tasks as dire disruptions in place of work remain inevitable which makes the tasks of human capital management more challenging.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos recently, the keynote speaker, Juliana Esezobor, who spoke on the theme: ‘How to Embrace the Not -So- New-Normal World of Work: Challenges & Opportunities,’ said there may not be any ‘normal’ situation in the place of work, therefore, they must be prepared for the expected disruptions.

The management expert maintained that survival of the fittest is now based on adaptability, resilience and flexibility, noting that technology would remain the only major factor shaping the future of workplace and every aspect of life. “We may not have anything called ‘Normal’. We must have the penchant to acquire set skills and soft skills, we must think strategically because human resources practice will be redefined,”

She tasked inductees to be mindful of diversities in human resource management adding that good things could still come out of crises. “We must understand diversities and those things that motivate people because human being have different triggers. The tasks ahead is not only complex but challenging. We must prepare for the soon -coming disruptive period as human resources managers and developers,” she said.

