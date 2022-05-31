By Henry Uche

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has inducted 559 new members into different Cadres of the Institute at its 45th Induction ceremony in Lagos during the week.

Its President & Chairman of the Governing Council, Olusegun Mojeed, told the new inductees that people management remains the best profession in all seasons.

With the theme: Driving Collaboration, Co-Creation, and Innovation in the now of Work – the Role of HR, the president noted that even though the state of the economy is scary globally, there is no better time than now to be a certified HR professional, stressing that professionals and business leaders are faced with unprecedented contexts and situations requiring new learning and approaches.

Admonishing the new professional members, he stated: “Rather than giving up, and giving in to the ‘VUCAminus’ (ie Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity), I encourage you all to take the higher ground of the VUCA+ (Vision, Understanding, Clarity and Agility). We must always be ready for the next wave of change and then the next. This is today’s world of work and it is the reality,”

Mojeed added that CIPM’s induction remains a right of passage to professionalism, collaboration, and performance and the foremost channel for growing its membership. “It is therefore not just enough to be inducted. After induction comes integration and blending by active engagement in the activities of the Institute which include up-to-date payment of subscriptions. You can participate through one of our chapters closest to you or your state branch, and then we see you at the national level,”

He urged them to get involved in their “Cohortorial HR” professional groupings by being active members of their respective cohorts by reason of the induction forthwith. “It’s essential to be active in your cohort. State branches and chapters are channels for continuous learning and networking. You would also pick up a skill or two and be able to give back to others, the community and the larger society. So, do sign up today!

“I urge you to wear the CIPM badge with pride even as you become good ambassadors of the Institute. I enjoin you to continue to live the CIPM Code of Conduct and our Core Values in all your professional and personal dealings.

