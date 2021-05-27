The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) says it is Partnering with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to revitalise the nation’s Public Service through several strategic Human Capital Management interventions.

The outgoing president of the Institute, Wale Adediran, while delivering a speech made this known recently at the 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place virtually.

Acccording to him, the partnership introduces a refreshed Performance Management System (PMS) – an improved system designed to re-engineer and re-invigorate service performance, noting that a series of Performance Management Workshops would be embedded into the practices and learnings across multiple MDAs in collaboration with the OHCSF. Recounting his achievements, Adediran maintained that CIPM has established a very good access and collaboration with the Labour & Employment Ministry; Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the leadership of the National Economic Council – led by the Vice President Yemi Osibajo.