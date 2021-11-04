By Henry Uche

The President of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, has sought a collaboration with the Federal Government to boost human capital development for optimal productivity across board.

The CIPM boss made the plea when he led a delegation of the Institute on a visit to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, at the State House, Abuja, recently.

Mojeed told his host that such collaboration had become imperative because a nation’s priciest possession remains its people. Therefore, the potential of the people should be deliberately nurtured, harnessed and well trained to help them make their optimum contribution to economic growth, development and sustenance.

“We must not relegate the place of human capital, but give it top priority by nurturing the potentialities through continuous training and retraining in line with current realities, by so doing, we shall be helping people which is our greatest assets make optimum contributions to national economy.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Therefore we seek collaboration with the Federal Government in this regard in order to get the best from the people across board”.

Mojeed commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving 14 days of paternity leave for male workers in the country whose wives just put to bed to enable them bond with their families and help their wives in taking care of the new addition to the family.

“Approving 14 days paternity leave for new dads in government employment is a positive step in the right direction,” Mojeed declared. “The policy conforms with global standards and international best practices.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .