By Henry Uche, Lagos

The President of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Mr Olusegun Mojeed, has sought a collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria to boost human capital development for optimal productivity across board.

The CIPM boss made the plea when he led a delegation of the Institute on a courtesy visit to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at the State House, Abuja, recently.

Mojeed told his host that such collaboration is imperative, saying a nation’s priciest possession is its population.

‘We must not relegate the place of human capital, but give it top priority by nurturing the potentialities through continuous training and retraining in line with current realities, by so doing, we shall be helping people, who, as our greatest assets, make optimum contributions to national economy,’ he said.

‘Therefore we seek collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria in this regard in other to get the best from the people across the board.’

Mojeed commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving 14 days paternity leave for male workers in the country whose wives just put to bed to enable them bond with their families and help their wives in taking care of the new addition to the family.

‘Approving 14 days paternity leave for new dads in government employment is a positive step in the right direction,” Mojeed declared. “The policy conforms with global standards and international best practices. It is worthy of commendation.

‘I’m a private sector person and in the private sector, we used to allow five days for new dads, dads with new additions to their families, to help them cope. So, President Buhari making the 14-day paternity policy is laudable.’

He invited Adesina to the CIPM international conference holding in Abuja between November 24 and 26, while presenting a copy of his book to him.

In response, Adesina thanked CIPM for the visit and expressed his delight over the Institute’s hand of fellowship to the Federal Government to partner with the it on human capital development.

‘I am delighted with your offer to partner with the Federal Government on human capital development. Human capital development is dear to the heart of the President. He underscored its importance at the just concluded Mid-Term Ministerial Retreat. I wish CIPM well,’ Adesina added.

Contributing, a member of the delegation, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adetayo Haastrup, a Fellow of the institute, appreciated Adesina for the warmth reception accorded the team, and re-emphasized the need for collaboration, as Mojeed had pushed.

The Vice President of the Institute, Henry Unuakpor, affirmed that human capital development, through corporate training is a great catalyst in developing leaders with high level of efficiency and productivity. “Human Capital development through training boosts employees’ satisfaction and retention. It also helps in speedy realization of corporate objectives.

