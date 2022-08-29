The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) on Sunday tasked its newly inducted fellows on mentorship of younger generation on leadership and accountability in line with international best standards.

Mr Olusegun Mojeed, President, CIPM, tasked the inductees at the CIPM fellow’s gathering in Lagos.

He said tasking the new fellows was pertinent to ensure that the core values of the institute were entrenched in the younger generation.

According to him, fellows must reproduce themselves by showing the right way to budding and prospective human resources practitioners as the institute guides against unethical practices in personnel management.

He added that the institute launched the ‘Cohortorial Membership Engagement platforms’ for mentoring and reverse mentoring.

These, he explained, were multi-generational platforms for strengthening relationships and learning among the various generations of the institute’s membership.

“Please show the way to young HR practitioners out there by sharing your CIPM experience, encouraging them to get certified through the CIPM and actively participate in our activities.

“We must be deliberate in sharing the knowledge and wealth of experience we have garnered over the years and truly give back that which we have received,” he said.

Mojeed listed some achievement of the institute in recent times to include the project #4000, ‘Day Out with the President’ and ‘CIPM and You’ to further engage its members and deal with membership apathy.

He said the institute kicked-off the actualisation of the technology and digital transformation project with the launch of its state-of-the-art website.

“We are thus leveraging technology to take our Institute to the level of best-in-class,” he said.

Mojeed stated that the institute was not relenting in its pursuit of the recognition and accreditation of the CIPM certificate especially in the public sector.

“We have added a new approach to our engagement with decision-makers in government.

“We got feedback from a couple of states who are prominent members of the National Council on Establishment (NCE).

“We have therefore started a micro model of engagement to achieve the macro-objective” he said.

An inductee, Mr Habila Amos, Director, Administration & Human Resource, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), stated that his organisation would be further enriched with positive changes following his attainment of the highest level of human resource management.

“It is expected of me to bring in innovation and other levels of changes into my organisation in the human resource professional.

“HR practice must be done in the most ethical manner, thus, the onus rest on us to preserve it for the coming generations.

“We have been charged, and I believe we shall not fail the institute nor Nigeria, as you know, to whom much is given, more are expected,” he said. (NAN)