By Henry Uche, Lagos

The unjustified and arbitrary disengagement of workers and other forms of ill treatment meted on members of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) who are employees in both public and private sectors would soon be abated as the Institute moves to establish Human Resource Tribunal to address covert and overt oppressions by employers of labour.

Speaking at its 53rd virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), the President & Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Olusegun Mojeed, said this was necessary at a critical time like this as no employer is allowed to unleash undue pains on any employee.

According to him, the CIPM Tribunal is being set up to enable CIPM intervene in conflict resolution and infractions involving its members by making investigations and giving her verdicts. In other words, the CIPM Tribunal is an HR Court to protect the interest of its members.

“We want to stop undeserved oppressions meted by some employers of labour by intervening in conflict resolution /infractions involving our members by making investigations and giving her verdicts,”

Mojeed revealed that CIPM recorded a total of N132,000,000 – a 3% increase compared to N121,000,000 it made in 2020 financial year, noting that despite the feat, some revenue heads in the financial statement showed a reduction in 2021 when compared to 2020, due to the huge cost savings from running virtual programmes in 2020, as against hybrid programmes done in 2021 for the applicable activities/events.

CIPM president reiterated his strategic agenda for the Institute with acronym, “MIDAS” where M -stands for Mentoring and Grooming; I- for Inclusiveness and Intergenerational Connectedness; D- for Delivering Exceptional Service to all Stakeholders; A- for Accreditation of CIPM’s Diplomas and Certificates while S -stands for Scaling Up Capacity, Competence, and Character on all Frontiers.

The human capital management expert maintained that his administration would leave no stone unturned to prioritise human capital development as a key purpose of establishing CIPM. He revealed that the Institute has rejigged its training programmes to incorporate the changing environment with robust learnings on people-related topics centered around Leadership, Strategic Management, Global Perspective and Career Advancement.

“Our training also included Persons Living with Disabilities (PwDs) as we organized Employability Skill Training and mentoring in collaboration with Sightsavers,”

He added that Technology was key for the Institute to soar in the global Professional space, saying, “We have been working on the Technology and Digital Transformation project and I can gladly announce that we are achieving remarkable progress,”

He reaffirmed resolve to stay connected with critical stakeholders for better results. This he said was displayed when CIPM signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with nine (9) strategic Partners cutting across global, continental and national landscapes.

“These relationships will strengthen the visibility and clout of the brand and our membership growth. We signed a landmark partnership with Sightsavers, which birthed the maiden edition of the HR Inclusion Awards.

“We trademarked the CIPM acronym and logo with exclusive right of ownership. We have commenced the establishment of the CIPM Tribunal,”

He restated CIPM’s Core Values and vowed to promote all. “We shall not lose sight of our core values thus: S.C.R.I.P.T: S – Service; C – Creativity; R – Respect; I – Integrity; P – Professionalism and T – Teamwork,” he asseverated.