By Henry Uche

Following the increasing unemployment rate in the country with its attendant effects, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, has called on corporate organisations to go back to Graduates Trainee Programs for fresh graduates to reduce unemployment in the country as employers of labour are still strictly seeking ready-made potential employees.

At a press briefing with the newly elected president/ chairman of Governing Council of the institute, Olusegun Mojeed, he said the act of looking for “already -made” persons who need very little or no supervision nor control to get work done in the workplace is not helping matters.

According to him, most fresh graduates are not ready for the tasks ahead, and the quest for experienced persons is compounding the problem, hence the need to go back Trainee Program becomes indispensable.

“Majority of Graduates are not well prepared for the scarce jobs out there. We know the rots in our education sector. So we need to give them that entry training and that is what CIPM has been doing, here we call it, “Ready to Market” (RTM)- a one year program in collaboration with different organizations where we train and place our members in our partnering organizations and the results have been excellent,”

He however charged youths both educated and the unlettered ones to go beyond the classrooms / workshop and add more relevant skills to themselves, critical for the new age of work, especially the soft skills.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Mojeed maintained that everybody (particularly leaders across spectra) in the society are responsible for the socio-economic and political unrest bedeviling the country, noting that had every hands been on deck ab initio, all these unfortunate incidents wouldn’t have happened.

“We all are responsible for the ugly situation in the country today. The families, religious, Socio-Cultural and Political leaders have not really done very well in grooming and inculcating the right tenents, teachings, values and virtues in the children.

“It’s what we tell or teach the child at that early stage that he or she would hold to adulthood. Are we not aware? The problem is we care less in terms of identifying potentialities of young people that needed to be supported financially, morally and otherwise. Instead of helping them, we allow our children and youths to rot away because they are not our children and other sentiments, but when they become nuisance and source of sorrow, it becomes a collective problem as we are seeing today.

“Are these youth causing mayhem in the country not from different families? The truth is that no one is exonerated. Don’t you see how we share in the glory from our citizens who are doing great things especially those in diaspora? That’s how we share in the blame and shame when the bad ones drag the name of Nigeria to the mud. So we all must unanimously groom these very young ones for the betterment of all,” he added.