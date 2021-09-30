Chief Whip of the 9th Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has been honoured with the prestigious “Honorary Fellowship Award” by the Chartered Institute of Project managers of Nigeria (CIPMN).

The award was presented to the Abia North senator, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

President, Governing Council of the institute, Dr. Victoria Okoronkwo, said it found Senator Kalu deserving to earn the award, following his capacity as a legislator to bring so much transformation to his constituency. She added that he has done a lot in less than two years as a first time senator.

Kalu has facilitated and attracted over 30 road rehabilitation projects, 50 schools are being renovated, construction of boreholes, including hospitals’ reconstruction as captured in the 2020 appropriation.

Following the award, Kalu now becomes an Honorary Fellow of Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (FCIPMN)

The award plaque was received by Kalu’s Senior Legislative Aide, Dr. Obasi Oko, who represented him.

