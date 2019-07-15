The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to compose his cabinet without further delay so as to ensure that the nation’s economy develops quickly.

This is even as the institute called on the administration to set up a governing council at the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) so as to effectively reduce corruption and value for money in procurement.

Its President, CIPSMN, Olumuyiwa Ajibola, said the slow pace of growth in the economy is not encouraging , while urging President Buhari to include professionals who will help design the implementation strategies of policies.

He said: “It is important to note that the Nigerian professionals are willing allies and hereby call on the government to involve them in helping to design the implementation strategies. We understand that a whole lot of work goes into constituting the cabinet but we also want to advise Mr President to expedite action on constituting the cabinet having in mind that the economy is at a standstill even as a lot of work is needed to oversee the performance of sectors of the economy”

Ajibola added that the institute faults the bill to establish the Chartered Insitute of Forensic Professionals of Nigeria which was passed without a public hearing, adding that the bill will have usurpation impact on the rule of law and constitutional rights of member-bodies of Association of professional bodies of Nigeria (APBN).

The President noted that since the BPP was established, a governing council has not been set up while adding that it could derail the fight of the current administration towards corruption.

“We feel that the procurement law has not been fully implemented. This is because a governing council has not been inaugurated and this could impair on the performance of the body. We believe an appropriate council should be inaugurated so as to effectively implement the law to reducing corruption and value for money in procurement.”