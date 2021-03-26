The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is set to convene on April 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said.

And Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, plans to hold meetings with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

The ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said on Friday that the meeting would be chaired by Belarus.

The meeting will focus on key areas of CIS cooperation, with participants set to exchange views on the pressing international problems and discuss ways to deepen the multilateral partnership.

It would also consider a draft CIS heads of state address dated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, Zakharova continued.

“The Russian foreign minister plans to hold talks with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS.

“Some other meetings are also possible,’’ Zakharova added. (Sputnik/NAN)