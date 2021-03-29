By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) to onboard no fewer than 2000 stockbrokers to trade on LCFE platform.

Prior to the historic (MoU), the two organisations had held a series of meetings on the need for collaboration in some areas of commodities and futures trading.

With the MoU, the two organisations shall collaborate in the on-boarding of CIS’ members into the platform of LCFE, creation of Certification courses in agricultural commodities, solid mineral commodities, Oil and Gas Commodities and currencies and organisation of joint training and manpower development, including Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

According to the MoU, CIS shall use its platform and contacts to mobilise its members and other operators in the financial services industry to attend training programs and any certificate courses jointly organised by CIS and LCFE.

“The parties agree to work together for faculty, course materials and content development in providing training, workshops, and seminars for the stakeholders in the commodities ecosystem and value chains and joint monitoring and evaluation of professional standards in the industry.”

Commenting on the partnership, the CIS’ President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe explained that it was consistent with the statutory functions of the Institute in the area of capacity building.

Amolegbe noted that securities traders commonly referred to as stockbrokers were trained to deal in different asset classes.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between the CIS and LCFE is a step in the right direction. We operate a robust syllabus by global standard and this positions our professional members to trade all asset classes.

The LCFE provides the market infrastructure while the CIS takes care of the manpower. It is a symbiotic relationship. We have signed MoU with many professional organisations in Nigeria and abroad, especially, in the area of capacity building,”, He said.

Corroborating him, LCFE’s Managing Director, Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale, said the MoU would advance the professional partnership between the LCFE and CIS.