By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a strategic move to expand the scope of its operations, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated a liaison office in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Institute had earlier inaugurated CIS Academy to upscale training of market operators and other members of the Capital Market ecosystem in line with the global best practices.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Office in Abuja, the CIS President, Olatunde Amolegbe, explained that the new office would serve as the focal point for expanding capital market activities of the Institute in the Northern part and beyond.

“I must express my profound gratitude to announce the opening of our liaison office in Abuja. We are continuously striving to amplify and expand our services to our clients in the region while empowering them to meet their investment aspirations.” Amolegbe said.

According to him, the prompt inauguration of the office is to enable it kick-start operations in the remaining part of t 2022. It will be a year full of achievements for the institution.

Corroborating him, the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Josiah Akerewusi, said that the development is an exciting step for its business and added that the Nigerian market is poised to become a highly successful trading and partnership space.

He said: “We are obliged to educate the investing public on how to take advantage of incredible emerging investment opportunities to earn extra income.”

The grand event was graced by the apex regulatory institution, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), TIDDO Securities, Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) as well as other corporate and individual partners in the financial market.