From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Council of Presidents of the Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA) has announced the election of James Umekwe from Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, as its new President.

He will pilot the affairs of the United States based Igbo organization in line with the group’s byelaw which stipulates a two-year rotational presidency among Igbo Speaking states in alphabetical order. The change in leadership is usually ratified by CISA Board of Presidents. Umekwe takes over from Bobby Aniekwu (Enugu) whose tenure expired December 31, 2021.

The new leader brings a wealth of experience essential for CISA’s continuing advancement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Prior to his election as President, he was the founder and President of Clarion Call Inc. USA, an organization that carters for the poor and less privileged in rural communities, founder of Ogbuka Umekwe Hope Foundation (OUHF), whose Rock Medical Centre, offers free medical and surgical care to the needy. His humanitarian network is exemplified in his partnership with the University of Toledo Medical Centre, Ohio, for the first historical kidney transplant in Southeast Nigeria and related services across hospitals in Umuahia, Lagos Abuja and Ogun State among other centres.

His long history of philanthropy, community building and advocacy includes service as President General of Abia State Development Union in the Americas; (Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland) and co-founder and President of Abam National Organization in the Americas.

Chief Mathias Mgbeafulu of the Media and Publicity Office of CISA said the new President has pledged his commitment to work with Igbo Diaspora and other relevant agencies in the advancement of Igbo cultural heritage across the globe. He expressed the optimism that Umekwe and his team will make Ndigbo proud.