The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and United Kingdom’s based Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) have deepened the scope of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhanced global ethical and professional standard.

CIS Nigeria members will also be offered access to seven professional qualifications of CISI, all of which will be examined by Computer Based Testing (CBT) in Lagos. They are Securities (Capital Markets Programme), Derivatives (Capital Markets Programme), Certificate in Corporate Finance, Risk in Financial Services, Global Financial Compliance, Combating Financial Crime and Managing Cyber Security.

The computer based renewable integrity test is one of the components of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) jointly signed by the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) of the United Kingdom and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CISI) in Nigeria.

Commenting on the renewed MoU, the Chief Executive of CISI, Simon Culhane, said: “We are delighted to confirm our cooperation with the CIS in these important areas of global membership reciprocity, professional qualifications, continuing professional development, ethics and integrity. In this era of emphasis on consumer protection, we look forward to working with the CIS to further enhance Nigeria as a global capital market centre.”