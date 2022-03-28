By Chinwendu Obienyi

Nigerian women in the capital market have been urged to add more value to their contribution to achieving organisational goals in order to bridge the inequality gap between them and their male counterparts.

Some women in the Nigerian Capital Market have distinguished themselves in different ways, including exceptional leadership. But women should generally exhibit strong level of self-confidence to showcase their skills and enhance public acceptability.

In a paper entitled: “ Supporting Equity for the Next Generation: Women in Nigeria Capital Market” during the recent CISI Nigeria Members Forum, Assistant Director, Global Business Development, Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), Helena Wilson, explained that gender equity contributes to economic growth, expanded stock of human capital and bring diversity of thoughts. Wilson noted that women should aspire to serve at senior levels and maintain professional balancing in the workplace.

“Move from equality to equity. Buy in at senior level. We must support mentoring, work in hybrid places, ensure flexibility, reduce banter and recognise that we need to tackle earlier in careers,” Wilson said.

Also speaking at the forum, a panelist and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Securities, Nkoli Edoka, highlighted the need for women to be self-confident in order to compete with their male counterparts.

Edoka also advocated fairness in the type of work schedule allocated to women by considering the uniqueness of a woman. She argued that given an enabling environment, women will be at par with men in performance.

Another panelist and Executive Director, Teakwood Advisory Partners, Florence Umoh, advised women to challenge themselves on the value they can bring that will have multiplier effects on corporate objectives.

According to her, this will lead to a paradigm shift for women. She emphasised the need for women to engage in personal development to be on top of changes in the operating environment.

In his closing remarks, CISI Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr John Osuoha, noted that many CISIS members in Nigeria have not taken huge advantages which the qualifications provide for the members at the global level.