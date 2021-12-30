From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has written to the Director General (DG), Department of State Services (DSS), demanding investigation into the storming of its office by operatives of the agency on Monday without prior notice by the operatives.

CISLAC, in a letter signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, urged the DG to call his men to order, even as he demanded to know the purpose for such visit.

The letter dated, December 29 read: “Intimidating and profiling of civil society groups during Yuletide…

“On Monday, December 27, 2021, operatives of your agency, DSS stormed the premises of our office, CISLAC, the National Chapter of Transparency International, Nigeria at No 16 POW Mafemi Crescent, Off Solomon Lar Way, Jabi. Laying siege, the operatives demanded to see the chief security officer of the building.

“On learning about this, our initial thought was that these were individuals masquerading as DSS agents considering the fact that this was not just during the holiday period, but it was on a day declared as a public holiday by the Federal Government. This thought was further reinforced by the fact that (there) was no prior notice, invitation or pending request from your office regarding any of such visit. “However, when we put a call through to the number dropped with our office security personnel, an individual further confirmed he was an agent of your agency providing details of his position.”

The letter further said: “Considering recent activities of criminals using official security covers to perpetrate wanton criminalities in the recent past, we want you to use your good offices to investigate those who carried out this visit and for what purpose(s).”