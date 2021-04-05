Despite the challenging economic and regulatory landscape, Cititrust Financial Services, an investment firm has affirmed to make quality and significant contribution towards the growth of the economy, especially in the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) sub-sector.

This was as it also confirmed arrangements to list by introduction on the nation’s bourse before the end of the second quarter.

The Country Chief Executive Officer of Cititrust Financial Services, Mr Ikechukwu Peter, disclosed this at a media parley with financial editors in Lagos.

Peter said that the company’s decision to list on the exchange was to make its shares available to more Nigerians and as well to raise capital.

According to him SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are significant contributors to job creation and global economic development.

‘Also, they represent about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 per cent of employment worldwide. It is equally on record that formal SMEs contribute up to 40per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in emerging economies.’

Following the belief that creating avenues for business improvement, profitability and sustainability is important to the growth and advancement of any nation, Cititrust Financial Services has assured to unlocked several opportunities for SMEs to thrive, he stated.