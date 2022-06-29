From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has kicked against arms bearing by citizens, noting that it would escalate the scourge of insecurity as most Nigerians will abuse it.

The Zamfara State Government had directed residents to arm themselves against bandits, but the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, faulted the instruction.

In a statement, yesterday, UAG’s Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, appealed to Nigerians to disregard the instruction, adding that the CDS and the military know the consequences of allowing the citizens to bear.

Aigbedion further stated that allowing citizens to carry arms will also affect the success of the 2023 general election as politicians will use the opportunity to arm thugs.

“We may not be aware of the dangers associated with allowing the citizens to bear arms.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria are privileged to have all information and we should allow them sort out the security challenges.

“Allowing people to start carrying arms may likely deepen the security challenges and take it to uncontrollable levels.

“The Nigerian military has so far shown capacity in dealing with the security challenges. Politicians should not be allowed to compound the situation,” he said.