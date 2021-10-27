From Okwe Obi Abuja

The National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), has solicited the investment of the private sector in order to cater for the needs of older persons across the country.

The Director General of NSCC, Dr Emem Omokaro, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja at a maiden NSCC private sector round table dialogue.

Omokaro said: “The round table is intended, both as a major stakeholder consultations with the private sector, which output, would inform the on-going National Senior Centre 10-year strategic plan and, to be informed about NSCC’s Act, mandate, and main domains as well as, to engage a transformative dialogue on opportunities for investments in meeting identified challenges of senior citizens.

“The round table has participants from relevant sectors; Health services, pharmaceutical and insurance companies, financial institutions, pension fund administrators, social security, education, housing, marketing, advertising and brand development, communications, transportation and aviation, environment, philanthropic organisations, labour organisations, media and older persons themselves and MDAs.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

She added: “NSCC counts on your interest, intuition and curiosity about NSCC and its strategy to develop “geriatric market and look forward to engaging meaningful and forward leaning conversations towards building exceptional confidence in NSCC’s vision to significantly partner with the private sector on comprehensive investment and economic development agenda that would advance quality of life and well-being of present and future older persons.”

Representatives from Union Bank, Anietie Bassey, assured participants that the financial institution would continue to prioritise the welfare of older persons by introducing schemes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .