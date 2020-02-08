Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has called on Nigerians to be interested in their own security and eliminate all forms of anonymity in their communities.

The minister stated this while addressing participants at the United Action for Change fourth inaugural lecture held at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos.

Fashola stressed the need to reintroduce the Landlord/ Residents Association at community levels across the country to strengthen the ‘Know-Your-Neighbour’ culture that had been laid back.

“There is no magic in security, security is rooted in citizen engagement. What we must first look for is not necessarily security but peaceful co-existence. We have to be interested in our own well-being and become more vigilant. We must act to eliminate anonymity. People should not remain anonymous in any part of the society.

“This is a critical first line of defence against organized crime. It helps to identify and give information about irregular and abnormal behaviour Everything that bothers us about security is not accidental but planned by a few people and organized crime is a business that we need to put out of business because it thrives at our own peril”, he stated.

Speaking on the issue of intelligence, Fashola said that security transcends launching enforcement and increasing the numbers of policemen. “Capacity development is great but security is beyond what law enforcement agents can do alone. Nations work by the existence of order.” He also advised citizens to be vigilant so as not to be vulnerable to the whims and caprices of the wicked ones.

According to him, there is no time more compelling than now for the state governments to dominate open places within their territories as these places constitute a place of refuge for destitutes and people with untoward intentions. He called on the Commissioner for Urban Planning and Development to act fast because abandoned buildings provide free accommodation to criminals. He cited several cases of bodies discovered in unoccupied buildings during his tenure as governor of Lagos state.

In his welcome address, Dr. Muiz Banire said that the organization, United Action for Change had chosen the lecture theme “Security of Citizens as a social contract” because, “this is the most relevant time for all persons and organisations interested in public safety and security to consider deeply, reflect critically and review logically issues and recent developments in Nigeria that are raising questions on the piousness of our profession of being part of a civilised humanity to whom the state of nature is no longer attractive.”

He added that the country is in a period when internal security of citizens as a corporate entity is most challenged. According to him, the tense atmosphere in both the north and the south requires that everyone ponder on the role of the government and the duties of the citizens in nurturing and preserving security of citizens towards ensuring the preservation of humanity.

Also speaking, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, stated that, “the primary responsibility of the government is to guarantee security and by philosophical construct the preservation of the safety of the citizens and security of their property is one of the primary reasons of the existence of government. This responsibility is encapsulated in the Dynamics of security and governance as represented by the social contract theory.”

He, however, added that the government’s duty to provide security transcends philosophy to constitutional duty while citizen engagement is actually key to social contract. Other stakeholders present include Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu; Director General, National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari; former General Secretary of National Democratic Coalition, Chief Ayo Opadokun; Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, in Lagos, Mr. Dele Oloke among others.