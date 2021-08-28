From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, has expressed concern over Chinese who venture into retail businesses in Nigerian markets, describing citizens who protect such foreigners as unpatriotic.

Babandede said this at the presidential villa, Abuja Friday after he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on activities of the service, even as he stated that the NIS had been charged to protect Nigerian jobs.

Responding to a question on the presence of Chinese in Nigerians markets, he said: “That is even the biggest issue. Even last Monday, I raised this issue in Kano where they are into retail business in textile shops and other businesses.

“We need to be more patriotic. A situation where citizens give protection to Chinese and allow them in to retail businesses is a crime. A serious one for that matter.”

Babandede said the service has also been directed to make sure the nation’s borders are more secure, saying that foreigners would be monitored to ensure they do not violate the conditions of their visa. He said: “I’m in the State House today to brief Mr President because he has tasked us individually as an agency to see what we can do to make Nigeria safer, greater and more attractive.

“As we are all aware, NIS is a security agency that is responsible for borders. At the same time, it is an agency that contributes to the ease of doing business. “So, today, I’ve been able to brief Mr President on what we are doing. And he has given me additional responsibilities on what we can do to make this country safer, better.

“Nigerians should be happier that the borders would be safer now than before. And efforts will be made to make sure there are no counter-crossing across our borders. And all persons who are in our country, who are non-Nigerians, we must monitor to see what they’re doing that are of benefit to this country.

“As you are aware, each person enters Nigeria with a condition, whether to do a business or to establish a business but not to take the business of Nigerians.”