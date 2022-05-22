By Cosmas Omegoh
The need for a better improved Nigerian that works for all re-echoed yesterday at a public lecture in Okota, Lagos, organised by Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice (CRJ) to mark its 32 anniversary.
With the theme, “Working for a better and greater Nigerian,” delivered by Rev Onyema Duruigbo, a lawyer, one speaker after the other stressed the need to build a nation everyone could proudly call his or her own.
In his opening remarks, the National President of CRJ, Rev John Adesanya, said the anniversary lecture was part of the organisation’s culture of reflecting on the state of the nation, adding that this year’s edition drew heavily from divine revelation and mandate to warn Nigerians particularly politicians that “Enough is Enough.”
While advocating a positive change of attitude, he said there should be an end to the plundering of resources, violence, injustice, and allied ills.
Chairman on the occasion, Rev John Dansu, in his remark, expressed optimism that Nigeria would be better and greater if the right things were done. He, therefore, called for “an immediate need to address the defects in the present federal system.”
The guest lecturer, Rev Duruigbo, his presentation, said if Nigerians want a better country, they must fight the battle of the mind and replace injustice with justice.
He also admonished the electorate with voters’ cards to be ready to hold their elected representatives accountable, while calling on pressure groups to begin to revalue their value system.
The event featured representatives of ICPC, Federal Road Safety Corps, the police, community development associations, civil society organisations, and private individuals, among other.
