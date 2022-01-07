The Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) has nominated the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA as its pioneer President.

The nomination of the Accountant General of the Federation as the pioneer President of the Institute was announced by its Registrar, Mr. Olumide Adedoyin.

Mr. Adedoyin who led a team of council members to present the charter of the Institute to the Accountant-General of the Federation, noted that Idris’ position as the head of the Treasury of the federation and his vast experience in cash management made him eminently qualified to lead the Institute.

While expressing optimism that the Accountant General of the Federation will provide purposeful and result-oriented leadership for the Institute, Mr. Adedoyin explained that his position as President will be ratified through voting by members of the council.

In his response, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris voiced his acceptance of his nomination as the pioneer President of the Institute.

He congratulated the council of the Institute for securing presidential assent for the Act establishing the institute and commended them for diligently handling the affairs of the institute.

Idris, who prayed for strength and courage to successfully pilot the affairs of the Institute, tasked members to undertake research and come up will viable ideas that will add value to government’s reform initiatives.