From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has instituted an all-secondary school tax quiz competition in Akwa Ibom State to inculcate in pupils the need and virtues of tax responsibility in their tender ages.

The institute also promised to build a tax academy for the training of tax professionals in the South South region of the country.

CITN President, Adesina Adedayo, who disclosed this while on a courtesy call to Governor Udom Emmanuel, as part of his two-day working visit to the state, explained that the academy trains tax professionals, increases tax awareness, enhances tax education and the development of the tax profession.

Adedayo said the institute chose Akwa Ibom State for the siting of the tax academy and the tax quiz competition because of the “wonderful contributions and strengthening of the governance model of the institute by the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS), Okon Okon.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the tax quiz competition, organised in honour of Edem William, a fellow of the institute, was part of the “catch them young” programme of the institute fashioned to stimulate students’ interest in taxation as a course of study and promote positive perception about tax responsibilities.

CITN boss said they were in the state to invite the governor to the institute’s 24th annual tax conference holding from May 17 to 20 in Abuja. He also thanked the Governor Emmanuel for his support to CITN in Uyo and district, and for strengthening the institutional framework for the efficient operation of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service.

Responding, Governor Emmanuel represented by his deputy, Moses Ekpo, thanked CITN for choosing Akwa Ibom from the South South states for the siting of the CITN tax academy, saying Akwa Ibom State is peaceful and serene for an academic institution of such high professional grade.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“You did not only make a good choice in thinking of Akwa Ibom State as the location of the academy. Our state is regarded today as one of the most peaceful states in this country. Our location is very serene and so much fit for academic purposes. We thank you for considering our state for this very important institution.”