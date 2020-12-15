By Omodele Adigun

As the federal and state governments continue to drive activities that will boost internally generated revenue (IGR), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), in its bid to add fillip to this, has pledged continuous provision of strong manpower base for efficient tax system in the country.

Its President, Dame Olajumoke Simplice, made the pledge in Lagos during the December 2020 pre-induction training programme for its new inductees recently.

According to her, “indepth knowledge and skills must have been acquired through learning and experience before one can become a tax professional.

“It is for this purpose that the institute put together the pre-orientation programme for inductees being admitted through the direct membership route.”

She added that CITN admits qualified persons “in compliance with the provisions of section 1a of the CITN Charter, which empowers the institute to determine what standards of knowledge and skills are to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the taxation profession in Nigeria.”

“And we expect that at the end of this programme and the induction subsequently, our country would have more tax professionals offering personal services to government, individuals and corporate entities towards building an efficient tax system,” she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Provost of CITN Tax Academy (CTA), Professor M.T. Abdulrazaq, explained that the three-day orientation event would give opportunity to the would-be-members of the Institute to be prepared for the task of becoming seasoned professionals taxmen.

He explained: “ This event has been adequately equipped to provide technical tax information, expert knowledge and networking between our prospective members and the elders in the profession who are seasoned tax practitioners with vast experience in tax education, practice and administration. During this training, our facilitators shall address topics centered on the challenges of the Nigerian tax system, the digital tax economy, industry-specific tax issues, taxation across Nigerian borders and its implications, Nigerian Tax Practice and recent trends in the global tax environment.

“We have carefully chosen these topics for the enlightenment of our prospective members before embarking on the race as chartered tax practitioners. The place of taxation in national development has once again taken the front burner. At the federal and state government levels, there have been increased activities geared towards internally generated revenue with different strategies being employed, this is even more so as the terrain is so vast such that it requires more skilled hands to navigate. The Academy on its part recognises the need for a continuous provision of a strong manpower base for the Nigerian tax system and shall contribute its fair quota in this regard.”