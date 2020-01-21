Dame Olajumoke Simplice, the President of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), will be the Keynote Speaker at a tax seminar on Finance Act on Thursday.

According to the organiser, the pioneer Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in Bayelsa State, Chief Preye Ogriki, will be the Chairman of the occasion. .

The Seminar is being organised by the firm of Okwudili Ijezie & Co of Chartered Accountants, a niche accounting and taxation practice founded by Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie.

Other team of professionals who are guest speakers and facilitators are Dr. Patrick Modilim, former Deputy General Manager, Zenith Bank Plc who will be presenting the topic: Finance Act 2019: An Overview.

Dr. Udochukwu Ogbonna, immediate past executive Chairman, Abia State Internal Revenue Service will be speaking on Finance Act 2019: Underlying Challenges and Procedures To Counter Such Challenges.

Dr. Tunji Adeniyi, former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Ekiti State and former Managing Director /CEO, United Bank for Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, will present Financial Act 2019: Opportunities and Threats to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium-size Enterprises).

Finance Act 2019: How It Affects Financial Services Industry (Banking, Insurance and Capital Market sub- sectors) will be presented by Chief Blakey Ijezie, Chief Executive Officer of I & I Investments Limited.

Alhaji Musa Mamman Kolo, Chief Executive Officer, Armlink Ventures and former General Manager/GCFO, Continental Reinsurance plc, the Premier Pan-African Reinsurer, will also present the topic, Finance Act 2019: Tax Incentives Embedded In Different Sectors.

Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, Managing Partner/CEO, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), will be talking on Finance Act 2019: Implications of the VAT Hike from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.