By Henry Uche

The 15th President & Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Adesina Adedayo, has tasked new members to support the government towards achieving a tax-driven economy, by being proactive in developing strategies for tax policy formulation and administration.

Speaking at the 46th Induction Ceremony of the Institute, the CITN president commended the Federal Government’s commitment for its yearly tax review geared towards establishing a vibrant fiscal framework to actualise its revenue generation drive and other budgetary goals, noting that it would impact positively on businesses, the economy and improve Nigeria’s index on the ease of doing business rating.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Adedayo stressed that the Institute’s Taxpayers’ Education and Enlightenment programme was conceptualised to contribute to tax education and encourage a higher rate of tax compliance within the populace, which, in turn, would bring about increased internally generated revenue.

“Our motto is developing the tax profession, this should be your watchword while discharging your duties at various levels. In accordance with our Institute’s mandate (Integrity & service), any form of unprofessional behaviour or unethical practice will not be condoned among its members.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He urged them to be prudent and accountable in all their dealings, especially in professional services rendered to clients at various levels of engagement.

In his remark, the Auditor General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, implored Nigerians to strive in tax payment as it’s a major means through which the government can provide social services and fund budgets. He also charged revenue generating agencies to up their games and ensure more funds are generated in line with President Muhammodu Buhari’s recent mandate on revenue generation.

The Auditor General also disabused the minds of some persons who have a negative perceptions about tax management in Nigeria, saying people should strive to read and understand the position of every public financial reports especially from auditors before drawing conclusion.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The inductees know there is a task ahead- to give professional advise that would generate revenue for the government at all levels.”