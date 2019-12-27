On FridaY, December 20, 2019, City Cruz Hotel and Suites opened in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, Nigeria. Strategically located in Owerri, City Cruz is less than five minutes’ drive from Assumpta Cathedral and other city landmarks.

The unique architectural structure of City Cruz Hotel is a welcome addition to beautiful landscape of the city of Owerri. The rooms are well furnished with high quality interior products, beddings, artworks, air-conditioners, satellite television and broadband/Wi-Fi Internet service.

City Cruz was designed for comfort and safety.From the major entrance, there is a beautiful, sturdy driveway, expansive parking lot and uninterrupted power supply that makes you will feel inspired by dynamic modernity.

All facilities at City Cruz, from the gate, receiption, elevator to restarant, boardroom, event hall, bush bar, swimming pool, spa, boutique, gym, lobby lounge, banquet and guest rooms, meet the international standards of a five-star hotel. It is hospitality at its best!

The opening ceremony started with prayers and devotion by Pastor Augustine of Salvation Ministry. The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon was performed by Hon. Okey Onyekanma (Nma Oha), Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, accompanied by his friends, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, majority leader, Hon. Amarachi Iwanyanwu (Mr.Capacity), Hon. Kanayo Onyemechi (Oguebele), and Hon. Henry Nwawuba, the federal representative of Mbaitolu/Ikeduru.

It was a well attended event,with entertainment, dance troupes, highlife bands and refreshments.

City Cruz Hotel is open for business 24/7.