Those who know Kenny Emeka Chukwuma, the Managing Partner and Head of International Law, Ken and Kent Lawyers, Abuja, say he is a man of beautiful ideas. This, undoubtedly, is not a fulsome praise, considering the fact that he is admired for his brains and gut. He is also not a pushover when it comes to legal matters; his forte is in immigration, citizenship and visa advisory services amongst other areas of legal practice. When you watch him in action, you will be enthralled by his articulation.

Chukwuma, who is endowed with great poise and infectious charm, understands the importance of global citizenship. He believes that as the world is becoming a global market, there is need for Africans, especially Nigerians, to enjoy the freedom of travelling to different parts of the world for business, tourism and to explore international markets for foreign investments without hindrances like visas and travel permits.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in huge number of deaths and threatened socio-economic development around the globe, many countries in Europe, America, Asia and Australia have resolved to protect their borders and territories by adopting tight measures and stringent immigration policies. The key area of focus for these countries is reducing the number of visas granted to individuals wishing to travel for a variety of reasons to the countries. In the light of this, Spotlight gathered, this well-travelled lawyer is already working out ways to assist his compatriots solve whatever anticipatory consular encumbrance arising from the post-pandemic decisions.