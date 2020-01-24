The urban renewal drive of the Ogun State Government has received a new boost as the British Government through future city nigeria is set to commence its urban renewal programme aimed at fashioning out a new master plan for Abeokuta, the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Tpl Olatunji Odunlami, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Ministry at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta by the management team of FCN Project.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Tpl (Mrs.) Yetunde Dina, Odunlami said, the Dapo Abiodun-led administration had signed an MoU with Future City Nigeria, with a view to developing a world-class master plan for Abeokuta, which would cover Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Ewekoro, Odeda and some parts of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the plan, when implemented, would transform the entire land scape of the State, as well as reposition it to a mega city, assuring of government’s commitment to consolidating on its status as the second largest economy and the industrial hub of Nigeria by enlarging its coast and renewing its physical development Strategy, to attract more investments. In his response, the Head, Intervention Team, FCN, Mr. Lookmon Oshodi, assured of the firm’s readiness to work with the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning and other relevant stakeholders to develop a well-planned Master Plan for Abeokuta City, adding that, when a state has a proper detailed master plan, it would attract investors, as well as, create employment opportunities for citizens of the State.