MANCHESTER United look set to miss out on Benfica star, Joao Felix this summer.

The 19-year-old had risen to stardom after an impressive debut campaign in Portugal.

Felix’s 15 goals in 26 league games meant he had caught the eye of some major European suitors.

Manchester United appeared to be in the driving seat last month.

But a new report from Marca claimed rivals Manchester City were now ‘best placed’ to secure a mammoth summer transfer.

The Spanish publication stated that Pep Guardiola’s men won’t hesitate to pay the €120m (£106.5m) release clause included in Felix’s contract.

The City boss is extremely keen on the Portuguese youngster.

And the fact Guardiola wants his side to meet Benfica’s demands could force United out of the race.

Felix’s future should become clearer in the coming weeks as the summer transfer window kicks into gear.

Portuguese outlet Sapo reported last month that a Red Devils official was in Lisbon to watch the youngster play for Benfica towards the end of the season.

But Felix may yet decide to stay at his beloved club beyond the summer.

“I think that time will tell,” he told the club’s official website in May.

“I’m good here, I’m very happy, I love the club, I adore these fans who adore me.

“I want to enjoy the moment, play football, have fun doing what I like, and then, over time, things happen naturally. I am very happy in Benfica.”