From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to improve the efficiency of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at the weekend unveiled a uniform for the corps in Abuja, to be worn only on Tuesdays.

The new addition to the array of uniforms of NSCDC is made up of distinct navy blue trousers with a white top and a symbolic red collar.

According to the minister, the additional uniform is to add value to the corps and promote effective service delivery and general efficiency in its assigned mandates.

“We are here today to unveil additional uniforms to the set of uniforms already in use in NSCDC which the officers will wear only on Tuesday. The specificity of this has been displayed by the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi who has come out in the beautiful uniform we are commissioning today,’ the minister said.

While expressing his gratitude to Minister, the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said that the idea of an additional set of uniforms for the corps was conceived by the management to key into the rebranding agenda of the current administration and to introduce unique office wear which will depict and reflect the true character of the corps which is civility, humility and integrity in service delivery. The uniform has been categorised as officer’s wear, number 5C.

Audi reiterated that this set of uniforms stands out for the corps personnel and makes them unique and easily recognisable at any gathering. It is meant to further boost the morale, professionalism, pride, commitment, effectiveness and confidence of the corps personnel and to clearly reflect the civility expected in the character of the corps personnel. It also depicts a peace and protective corps, committed to defending the defenceless.

‘Let me at this juncture express my sincere gratitude to our father, the amiable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for his gracious approval of this new set of uniforms for use by the corps personnel. The corps is eternally grateful for your avowed commitment to the growth, development and effective delivery of the corps’ mandate. May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect you as you discharge the onerous responsibilities of your office and service to your fatherland,’ Audi said

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, thanked the minister for his approval of the additional uniform and appreciated the CG for taking the lead amongst the agencies in the Ministry of Interior to look smarter and sharper in the discharge of their duties.