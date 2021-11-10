From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The prompt intervention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ajaka Division, of the Kogi State Command, calmed down what would have turned into a violent protest by students of the Federal Polytechnic Idah, the authorities said.

The students, in the early hours of Tuesday, converged on the second gate of the institution and were ready for a protest over the hitches experienced by the students in the course of regularising their JAMB documents.

In a press statement, the Divisional Civil Defence Officer of Ajaka Division, DSC Aliu Sule, disclosed that, on receipt of the distress call, he mobilised his men who took control of the premises and critical assets to avert a potential attack.

He said that his officers displayed a high level of professionalism by employing dialogue with the students and were able to peacefully deescalate the situation.

He added that his men promptly put a call to the school’s Rector, Dr Baba Danjuma, whose address to the students on efforts put in place to address the situation also helped in calming them.

‘My officers, while taking control of the entrance to the polytechnic, also manned critical infrastructure within the vicinity to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the protest to vandalise the properties,’ Sule said.

The Divisional Officer called on the public to give prompt and useful information to authorities in order to fight crime.

