Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bullets from the gun of the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCDSC) personnel have killed a 100-level Faculty of Engineering student of the Niger Delta University (NDU).

The tragic event occurred on Saturday night at the university town of Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State when the petrochemical engineering student identified as Obinna was returning home from studies.

A witness said the NCDSC operative, alongside his colleagues, escorted a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Abel Ebifemowei, to Karaoke Bar at the Efeke Ama area of the community when the incident happened.

He was said to be struggling to put his gun to safety mode when three bullets were released in quick succession, hitting the victim in the abdomen and killing him.

The witness further said an angry mob wanted to lynch the NSCDC personnel, accusing him of being drunk, but he was rescued and arrested by policemen attached to Amassoma Divisional Police Station, while Obinna’s body was taken to Tantua Hospital.

Ebifemowei expressed sadness over what happened and urged restraint from people who are trying to politicise it.

According to him, he was not at any bar and the NCDSC was not drunk as some people were alleging.

“The Civil Defence officer with me was trying to free his gun when it went off. It is unfortunate that he did not face it up. The affected officer was not drunk as claimed. It was just an accidental discharge, which every security officer prays not to happen to him. I was not at a bar. I was in Ammassoma to observe the local government election ahead of the coming governorship poll. The security escorts have followed me for over 10 years and we have never experienced such incident. It is unfortunate.”