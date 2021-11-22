From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Finally, the Nigeria Air Force, (NAF), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) have signed a ‘Joint Use Agreement to resume civil flight operations at the Military Airport in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The ceremony which was held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi on Monday was witnessed by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and other top government officials.

Speaking during the short ceremony, Governor Ortom described the event as epoch-making, said the commercial flight operations when fully operational, would ease the stress that many who wish to come to the state go through doing so while plying the very bad Nigerian roads.

The Governor acknowledged the tremendous support of the Nigerian Air Force to the state in areas of security, education, health among others, but lamented that the stoppage of civil flight operations was due to lack of proper documentation.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao who was represented by Chief of Training and Operations Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall James Gwani, said the civil flight operations is part of their corporate social responsibility and civil-military relationship for the economic and social benefits of the people.

Also speaking, Company Secretary and Legal Adviser FAAN, Dr Clifford Omozeghian, representative of the MD-CEO said FAAN management is passionate about the opening of the Makurdi NAF Aerodome for civil operations.

He applauded the efforts of the Chief of Air Staff and Governor Ortom towards actualizing the re-opening of the Makurdi NAF Aerodome for civil flight operations, saying it is an expression of sensitivity to the people’s aspirations.

He further restated the commitment of FAAN to its responsibilities as stated in the Joint Use Agreement to guarantee the development potentials of Benue and benefits of users.

Omozeghian listed the components of the Civil flight operations to include commercial flights, VIP flights, agricultural flights, airlift of electoral materials and staff, medical and emergency patients and personnel as well as an airlift of relief materials.

Representative of Air Peace, Ayodeji Ayodele said with the signing of the Joint Use Agreement, Air Peace will be part of the December Flight Schedule in and out of Makurdi.

Director Legal and Secretary NiMet, Mr Ahmed Abdu and Legal Adviser NAMA, Dr Mrs Aver Gbem signed for their agencies respectively.

It would be recalled that civil flight operations were suspended in Benue for lack of proper documentation about 11 months ago few weeks after the resumption of the same.

