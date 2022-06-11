Fom Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A coalition of civil rights groups in Edo State has appealed to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to abolish the title of Ogiamien and the treaty of Ekiokpagha, saying they have both outlived their usefulness.

Addressing Journalists at a press briefing in Benin City yesterday, with the theme “Sovereignty of the Benin Throne”, spokesperson for the groups, Mr Imasuen Amowie Izoduwa, said the Ogiamien themselves were opportunist as the land they occupied in those 157 years belonged to the Ogisos of which the Obas of Benin were proud extensions of.

He said the majority of the Obas didn’t observe the Ekiokpagha mock battle because of the insignificance of the practice, which is more or less a ceremonial practice during the coronation phase of the newly crowned Oba of Benin.

Mr Amowie said the generosity of the Oba of Benin influenced his decision in considering the title of Ogiamien as hereditary and also as his chief, that was so because they recognized the services of Evian to his kingdom; otherwise, apart from the Osogan myth, it is regrettable that there is no other beneficial service to the kingdom attributable to the Ogiamien succession.

“We, therefore, plead for His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Ogidigan, as a result of these overwhelming facts to abolish this Ekiokpagha treaty built on deception and lies and also renders the Ogiamien title useless as in the first instance, he was the one who gave relevance to that title”, he said.

Amowie also appealed to those who want to distort the Benin history by giving full recognition to the Ogiamien title in the state to desist from it.

Speaking also, the immediate past Public Relations Officer of the Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), Osazee Edigin said they are ready to go to any length to protect and preserve the sanctity of the Benin cultural heritage.

He said they will also resist any attempt by any institutions or individuals to distort the Benin history just as he pledged his allegiance to the Oba of Benin.

