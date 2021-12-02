From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Anambra State House of Assembly has been called upon to organize a public hearing on the State’s 2022 budget proposal.

A civil society organization, Civil Rights Concern (CRC) which made the demand said that the budget being governments plan to improve the well-being of the citizens, they the expected beneficiaries should have an opportunity to discuss what has been considered good for them by government ministries and agencies.

In a statement issued by CRC Executive Director, Okey Onyeka, the organization requested the State House of Assembly to urgently conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget to enable the stakeholders in Anambra State to review the budget the executive arm of government was proposing for the citizens.

CRC said, “This will further democratize budget making and enable the implementation to touch the citizens where they fill most pinched in their livelihoods.”

Noting that annual budgets build great hopes on how the government will improve the well-being of the citizens in the coming year, the organization said, “In this regard, chapter 11, sections 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 that touches the political, economic, social, and educational objectives of government towards the citizens is becoming increasingly critical as the country is ravaged by poor outcomes in public programmes in these regards. It is also of great significance when we look at chapter 1V of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that provides for rights to life and human dignity.

“The budget is a significant tool to realize these constitutional obligations of government to the citizens especially when supported by good policies. The SDGs are critically touched in terms of human development outcome in health, education and food security and are very vital in budget discussions, interventions and outcomes.

“The budget as the financial plan of the government in the coming year is a document that could hardly be created without significant contribution and participation of stakeholders in the State. Extensive discussions around the process and the content of any new government budget is a hallowed idea that has been in ascendency and significance in development programming since the year 2000 in Nigeria and the government sector.

“Participation in making the Anambra State government budget for 2022 has largely been through the community charter of demand and opportunities for communities to request from government projects that are dear to them but may not be funded through the government budget.

“Discussions around the budget do not have to end with the submissions made by communities; the industries and livelihood groups need to make their contributions, there is also a need for stakeholders to discuss the content of what the MDAs packaged as the proposed budget of the State.”

CRC noted that being the arrowhead, the State Assembly as the representatives of the people should to facilitate discussions through a public hearing so that stakeholders in the socio-economy could understand what the MDs have packaged for them and agree or make more suggestions as it affects them, adding that it would make the budget people-oriented.

