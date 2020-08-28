Peter Anosike

A Civil servant, Gabriel Eze has cried to the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to his rescue as land grabbers have threatened to wipe out his family and take over his family ancestral land.

In a petition to the IGP by Eze through his lawyer, Charles Ugwuanyi , Eze alleged that:” Sylvester , Alice , Victoria and Chinecherem , have threatened to kidnap and murder him. They have also threatened to wipe out my family and take over my home. My ancestral home is at Mgbede Olido, Enugu Ezike in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State but I live in Lagos. I cannot go home because of the fear of being killed. The land grabbers have made life, hell for me.

“In May this year, our client had sent his elder sister to go and check his ancestral land which is located at Mgbede Olido and also harvest some cash crops on the land but on getting there, Sylvester who resides in the same vicinity and on sighting his sister, quickly mobilised three other of his accomplices who beat the woman and inflicted injuries on her.

“ The land grabbers sent a message to Eze, that if they had seen him in the village, they would have finished him. They told the injured woman to tell Eze that they were monitoring his movements wherever he is and that any time they wish, they would get hold of him and the members of his family.

“I am appealing to the IGP and Governor Ugwuanyi to come to my aid. These people have vowed to kill me and take my ancestral land.”