A prosecution witness, Sgt. Isah Chatta, on Wednesday told a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja that a civil servant, Osima Victor deceived the police into releasing a cyber crime suspect to him.

Chatta made the allegation while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Gbenro Ayanna.

He said the Intelligence Response Team ( IRT) received a petition from the office of the Inspector-General of Police in 2018.” The complaint in the petition was against Hilary Isibor, a suspected drug dealer and a cyber crime offender. ” My team and I obtained a warrant of arrest from the court and he was apprehended on July, 25, 2018,” Chatta said.” The suspect was released on bail to the defendant as a surety and the defendant was interrogated and his address was verified by the police.” When my team and I submitted our findings to our commander, DCP Abba Kyari, he ordered that the suspect be transferred to the EFCC cell, so we asked the suspect to report back on Aug. 6, ” he said.The witness said the suspect and his surety ( the defendant) never showed up.”The police tracked and arrested him in November 2018 and his statement was obtained on the whereabouts of the suspect,” he said.The application for bail, the bail bond signed by the defendant and his appointment letter to show he is a civil servant were tendered as exhibits.The defence counsel, Anthony Ejumejowo, asked the witness if he was aware of the defendant’s grade level, if the bail bond signed by the surety was N20 million and if he earned such amount as a civil servant.The witness however said he was not aware of the defendant’s grade level.Ejumejowo told the court that the prosecution counsel had no case, going by his evidence adding that he intends to file a no case submission and asked for a date to file the processes.The judge, Muhammad Adamu adjourned the case until Oct.22 for further hearing.The police on Nov. 6, 2018, charged the defendant of screening an offender whom was accused of cyber crime and defrauded a woman from Finland, of €178, 000. (NAN)