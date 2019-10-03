A Civil Servant, Harry Ejiofor, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court , Karu Abuja for allegedly beating up his landlord.

The police charged Ejiofor, who resides in Karu, Abuja, with six counts of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty.

Others are obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, resistance to taking of property by lawful authority, removing property under lawful seizure and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, James Stephen, reported the case at the Karu Police Station on Sept. 4.

“The complainant went to an apartment belonging to one Alhaji Gogo in Karu Abuja, in company of some court officials and police officers to enforce a judgment delivered in the Chief Magistrates’ Court Karu.

“In the process of removing the furniture from the apartment, the defendant who is the occupant of the apartment deliberately obstructed the court officials from carrying out their lawful duties.” He said

He alleged that the defendant also physically assaulted the landlord by slapping him on his face and eyes and inflicting serious pain on him.

Osuji said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 267, 252, 149, 144, 146 and 397b of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Abubakar Saad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000.

Saad, who ordered the defendant to produce one surety in like sum, adjourned the case until Oct. 10, for hearing. (NAN)