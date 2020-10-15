An Accounts Director with the Federal Ministry of Education, Matthew Inabo, was yesterday re-arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja over his alleged involvement in diverting about N45million meant for the Federal Governmentís Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme (HGSFHP).

Inabo, however, pleaded not guilty to a 24-count amended charge dated October 12 shortly after it was read to him. The suit was filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo by counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Aminu Alilu.

Inabo was alleged to have fraudulently altered cheques and made false representations to defraud the government through the HGSFHP of the Federal Ministry of Education. He was said to have committed the alleged offences while he served as the head of accounts section of the HGSFHP in 2007.

Justice Ekwo, however, granted the request of the defence lawyer, Abiodun Olusanya, that Inabo should remain on the bail earlier granted him, contrary to the prosecution counselís plea that he should be remanded pending the conclusion of the trial. Ekwo held that Inabo could only be allowed to continue to enjoy the earlier bail if he deposits his current international passport with the court. The judge then adjourned until December 7 for the commencement of trial.