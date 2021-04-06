From Fred Itua, Abuja

Workers on the platform of Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) have concluded plans to commence an industrial action over the non-implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act.

The workers decried the grandstanding of FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello over the Act signed three years ago by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his action had put their fate hanging in the air for too long and that they wont allow it continue.

Chairman of JUAC, Matilukoro Korede said the FCT Civil Service Commission Act should not be allowed to remain in the shelfs while the administration continues to deny workers the benefits accruing from it.

He said all the joint unions in FCTA and FCDA were prepared for an indefinite strike that will cripple all government activities in the FCT. He said without the implementation of the Act, FCT workers would continue to remain under administrative limitations that won’t allow them grow at par with their counterparts in the states.

He said the three-day warning strike embarked upon by the workers last week was a sign that issues that affect their welfare would not be further subjected to political bottlenecks.

He said the patience of workers had been exhausted as the administration had refused to do the needful after several meetings with labour leaders.

Among the demands of the workers are the removal of FCTA staff from the Accountant General of the Federation’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System ( IPPIS).

It was learnt that holistic implementation of the Executive Order 1 of 2004, and the FCT Civil Service Commission would ensure the removal of the Permanent Secretary posted from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation. It will also give opportunity to FCT workers to advance more in administrative cadre, while a worker from the system can be appointed FCT Head of Service, as obtained in states.

“It was a huge relief when the National Assembly harkened to the voice of the staff of the FCT Administration, by enacting, passed into law and Gazetted (with the consent of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria) the FCT-Civil Service Commission in 2018. This is three years down the line, the big question is why has it been difficult to implement it till date? The FCT-Civil Service Commission was created by an Act of parliament, just like the Federal Civil Service Commission and those of the States Civil Service Commission, with primary responsibility of appointment,” Korede said.