From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has concluded plans to conduct the 2022 Annual Public Service confirmation examination, nationwide, as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Deputy Director (Communications) Mohammed Ahmed said the measure is part of the ongoing efforts to digitize activities and work processes in the Federal Civil Service.

He explained that the OHCSF is collaborating with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to ensure the realisation of the transition from the manual method of conducting the examination to electronic.

The statement read in parts: “The Combined Confirmation Promotion Examination (COMPRO) for Junior Staff and the Compulsory Confirmation Examination for Senior Staff are the two Mandatory Confirmation Examinations in the Public Service, including the Police and Para-Military Agencies. They are not an option but a mandatory requirement.

“Since inception, the examinations have been conducted through manual processes across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. All newly recruited officers in the Federal Public Service are required to sit for and pass the examination as a pre-requisite for the confirmation of their appointments.

“The 2022 compulsory confirmation examination for senior officers will take place on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation will be utilising sixty-nine (69) CBT centres for the exercise, while about thirteen thousand (13,000) officers from the core Civil Service, the Nigeria Police, and other Para-military and specialized Agencies will take part in this year’s examinations. It is remarkable to note that the entire processes leading to the conduct of this confirmation examination were done electronically.

“In line with global best practices, as also reinforced by the COVID -19 pandemic, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has maintained that the Federal Civil Service must be transformed by leveraging on ICT in all its activities and processes. This is to ensure that such activities and processes become more efficient, cost-effective, and faster to deliver.

“The conduct of the COMPRO Examination as CBT, Enterprise Content Management (ECM) in the OHCSF, and the acceleration of training activities, service-wide, through the introduction of E-learning solutions are major giant strides being taken in this respect by the OHCSF.”