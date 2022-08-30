From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The state leadership and members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN ) Nasarawa state chapter have frowned at the recent invasion of the National Secretariat in Lagos by suspected hoodlums who are expelled members and former president of the Association on Monday, August 22.

Recall that Bola Audu Innocent, who is facing charges and prosecution by the authorities of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) over his involvement in human trafficking, consequent upon which he was suspended by the union and subsequently expelled, instead of exhausting the court processes he initiated on the matter of his suspension, he has resorted to thuggery and extrajudicial means to return to power.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the state chapter chairman of the association, Haruna Ewa, who said the branch and chapter of the Association observed that the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria is a trade union made up of highly educated, knowledgeable, and civilized members in the public services of the federal and state Governments that cherish due process and decorum.

It is on that note that the association known for its management of affairs of the union followed due process in suspending and subsequently expelled Bola_ Audu Innocent from the union.

“If Bola_Audu believes in deploying violence and diabolic methods as a strategy to lead the Association, we wonder if any senior Civil servant will embrace his gangsterism and brigandage as tools for trade union practices in the 21st century.”

“We wish to state and urge the police to as a matter of urgency be on notice that should anything happen to any officer and staff of the union in Lagos, Abuja or at any of the 36 state Offices of the union, Bola_Audu Innocent should be held responsible.”

“We accordingly advice Bola_Audu and his gang to steer clear of the National Secretariat of the Association in Lagos and Abuja as well as all the 36 state Offices of the union in the country so that the National leadership of the union could continue to pursue the welfare of it’s teeming members throughout the country as it has been doing over the last four decades.”

He said the leadership and members of the Association in Nasarawa state passed a vote of confidence on the National president of the Association, Tommy Etim Okon, PhD, and the Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, while urging them to remain resolute and continue to defend the union.