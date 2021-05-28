From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government on Thursday says it has suspended about 382 workers from its payroll for not going to work in the month of April.

According to the government over N26. 262 million was saved from the pay of the suspended staff of five local government and the state specialist hospital.

Addressing newsmen during the monthly press briefing by the state civil servants biometric exercise and other related matters committee, the state commissioner of finance Malam Gambo Magaji disclosed that the workers were identified by the state’s biometric attendance program.

He gave the breakdown saying: “109 staff in the state specialist hospital did not show for work in the month of April and that no attendance was recorded for 70 workers in the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Akko.

“16 in PHC Billiri, 124 in PHC Dukku, 21 in PHC Gombe and 42 in PHC Yamaltu/Deba making a total of 382 workers did not show at all in the month of April,” the commissioner stated while adding that about 689 other workers had an insufficient attendance in the month under review.

“The committee will investigate to unravel reasons for the insufficient attendance by workers who were supposed to be committed to their work and duties,” the commissioner said.

While giving an update on the enrolment exercise Malam Gambo disclosed that workers in Kwami local government have been fully enrolled with 45 staff nowhere to be found and that about N704, 488 was saved for the government.

The total number of workers suspended are 431 while those to be investigated are 691 workers

On his part, the state’s Head of Civil Service, Bappayo Yahaya who is head of the committee urged civil servants in the state to be serious about their job and justify government’s pay to them.

He said: “I have been saying this for time without number, that you have to take your job serious, you cannot be absconding from your job and still expect to be paid”.