From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State chairman of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Chief Romanus Ezeogu has criticised the civil service system in the State, maintaining that it has totally collapsed.

Ezeogu spoke to Daily Sun on Wednesday during the end of the year get together of the association in Owerri noted that the system has been bastardised by former administration in the State who he accused of uj adhering to due process in running the affairs of the State.

He further disclosed that most of his members who went on study leave were retired in masse in March without pay thereby causing untold hardship on their families.

“The civil service system in the State is dead, things are no longer as i t used to be, our members are dying of hardship because of the system in payment of their entitlements .” He lamented.

The ex scribes who had fun dancing old tunes said the get together in Owerri be made an annual event.

Highlight of the occasion was an investiture on the former chairman of the association, Fabian Agba.

