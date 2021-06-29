From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government is the process of harmonizing salaries of civil servants of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the country.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan made the disclosure at the 2021 Public Service Lecture, with the theme “Deploying technology to sustain and enhance service delivery in the face of this challenging COVID-19 pandemic climate.”

She said the theme is informed by the renewed drive in the Nigeria Civil Service “towards the attainment of the Civil Service of our dreams, one that is modern, ethical, knowledgeable, professional, merit-based, innovative and technologically driven, a major event organized to commemorate this year’s Civil Service Week.”

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari has already set up a committee which has been meeting for a while now and a subcommittee to which she belongs is already looking into the various salary scales, adding “I can assure you that we have been working and at the end of the day we will come out with something that is very satisfactory.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had in May said the government was ready to review its payroll in a bid to reduce the cost of governance.

Ahmed was quoted as saying in a statement that “it is necessary to clarify that the federal government is not thinking of cutting wages, rather it is seeking pay parity.

She had explained that there were some government agencies paying much higher than others, for staff on the same grade level.

“What government hopes to achieve is to redistribute wages equally across board. Let us bring our salary structure within government agencies as close or as equitable and fair,” she said.

“What we seek to achieve is to create fairness and equity and to reduce cost. With this readjustment, when finally done, workers in the public service will earn a fair and equitable wages,” she said.

The minister had also announced that President Buhari had directed National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission (NSIWC) to review salaries of civil servants and some federal agencies.

“We need to work together, all agencies of the government to cut down our cost. We need to cut down unnecessary expenditures. Expenditures that we can do without. Our budgets are filled year in year out with projects that we see over and over again, and also projects that are not necessary.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the salaries committee, which I chair, work together with the head of service (HOS) and other members of the committee to review the government pay rolls considering stepping down on cost,” she had said.

The guest lecturer, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, stressed the need for government to invest in people.

According to her workers are not motivated to do their best because of the poor salary, adding that what motivates is giving the workers space, challenges and a boss that looks on them and recognizes their potential and gives them responsibility that aligns with who they are and where they will do the best they can.

Omoigui-Okauru said transforming Africa, transforming Nigeria, transforming the civil service are very important ingredients but very difficult.

Speaking on service delivery, she said: “We need to be able to track when we started, what is it now, has it changed. If we’re not able to drive service delivery to the point where it’s measurable, and we we can see the difference, then it becomes a buzz word and you can’t enhance what you don’t know the starting point of.

“Now, deploying technology to sustain and enhance service delivery, deploying technology is so important. It forces all these things we are talking about to happen. It sends metrics, gives you feedback, gives you data.

“For example, IPPIS which is technology driven, I know helps to reduce costs. It helps improve revenue collection but what I don’t know is whether IPPIS has been positioned with others to enhance service delivery. And it’s important for the sustainability of IPPIS so that one day somebody doesn’t just say, jack it off. It has to be ingrained in whatever we are doing, that is technology driven to fall within the ambit or service. But not just service to the public but service to those who are operating the IPPIS as well, because we’re all stakeholders.”

Omoigui-Okauru said the House of Representatives plan to pass the government bill but warned that it is important that “the e-government bill recognises that technology is not just a switch on, it’s people who make this happen. So after discussing technology and all these nice things you want to ask yourself a simple question, how does the civil servant feel? It’s not just about being motivated, do they feel appreciated.

“I remember when I got into the FIRS, my decision to join FIRS was just to understand how it feels to be able to live on salary. And found out that it is too small and that was what led to building structures. When you pay people small salary, you are sending a signal. Even if you will later on increase the salary, you are sending a signal that yes, I know you are important but we don’t care.

“So when you start discussing technology, note that we have moved from minimum wage to living wage. So the message I want to leave behind in fact that is the only message, is that in addition to whatever we do to enhance service delivery, underline the importance of people evidenced by the level of salary but that is not all, evidenced by the timing of promotion and that is still not all. Evidenced by the fairness of the system, so that people trust the system. It’s not about I like this person, this person has been good to me, the system itself should be good to you. The system should be human being neutral, it should work, we shouldn’t have to lobby to be posted to agencies that are juicy and not so juicy. We shouldn’t have to lobby if we have women who are married and have children, it should be a process and we hope the new public service rules will help address some of these issues.

“But as we address these issues please bear in mind it’s just one side of the coin, you are also dealing with change.”

The highlight of the event, was the presentation of certificate of awards to deserving officers from various Ministries.

A total of 108 civil servants were given award. 22 received Award of Excellence while 86 of them received Letters of Commendation.

